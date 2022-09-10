Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 100,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,267,726.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $1,552,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $768,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

NYSE:STEM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

