Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 100,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,267,726.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $1,552,000.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $768,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.
Stem Price Performance
NYSE:STEM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
