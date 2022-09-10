Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 100,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 9th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $818,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $768,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

