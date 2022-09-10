Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $40.46

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.46, but opened at $36.75. Sylvamo shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 40,769 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

