Tenere Capital LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 6.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

