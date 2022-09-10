Tenere Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tenere Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

