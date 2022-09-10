Tenere Capital LLC Buys 25,800 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tenere Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $81.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

