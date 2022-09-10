Tenere Capital LLC Buys Shares of 74,500 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 6.1% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.