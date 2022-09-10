Tenere Capital LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tenere Capital LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Match Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $62.25 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.