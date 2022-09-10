Tenere Capital LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tenere Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.