Tenere Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tenere Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.40. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

