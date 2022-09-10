Tenere Capital LLC Invests $2.03 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 269,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

