Tenere Capital LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Eventbrite makes up 1.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

