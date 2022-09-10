Tenere Capital LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $95,779,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,302,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $224,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

