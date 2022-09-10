Tenere Capital LLC Invests $4.16 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

