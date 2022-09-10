Tenere Capital LLC Invests $5.63 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Boeing comprises 3.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

