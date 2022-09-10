Tenere Capital LLC Invests $5.91 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. Starbucks makes up 3.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

