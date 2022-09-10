Tenere Capital LLC Invests $6.96 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. American Express comprises about 4.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

