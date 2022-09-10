Tenere Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 6.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

