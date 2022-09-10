Tenere Capital LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tenere Capital LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 5.8% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

