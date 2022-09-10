Tenere Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tenere Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 5.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average is $487.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

