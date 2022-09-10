Tenere Capital LLC Sells 28,434 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tenere Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,434 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

