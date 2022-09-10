Tenere Capital LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tenere Capital LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 4.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $391.81 and a one year high of $804.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

