Tenere Capital LLC Sells 35,556 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tenere Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,556 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.8% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

