Tenere Capital LLC Sells 9,045 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tenere Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BLK stock opened at $695.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $667.73 and a 200-day moving average of $671.46.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

