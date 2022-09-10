Tenere Capital LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

