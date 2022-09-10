The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 678,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 427,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.