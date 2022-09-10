The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.