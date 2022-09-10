The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,645,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,484 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Coca-Cola worth $1,652,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

