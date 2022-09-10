The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Jill R. Penrose Sells 4,543 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

