The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 3.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,583,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,455,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,085,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 592,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

PGR stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

