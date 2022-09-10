The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $79.52 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Southern by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,531,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 336,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

