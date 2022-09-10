The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWGAY. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

