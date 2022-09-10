Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is Moerus Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 360,433 shares during the period. Tidewater accounts for approximately 16.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 6.39% of Tidewater worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

