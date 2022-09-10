Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy Sells 350,000 Shares

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00.

Tilray Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

