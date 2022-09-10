TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TODGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TOD’S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TOD’S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

