Totem Point Management LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Totem Point Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 6.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.