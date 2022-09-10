Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

