Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRZBF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

