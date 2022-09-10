Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

