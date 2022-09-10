Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRZ. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 3.0 %

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.05. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

