Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$391.00 million. Analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

