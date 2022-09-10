Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.05.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$358.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

