Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.84. Tricida shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,043 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Insider Transactions at Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,561,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,561,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,477.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 676,611 shares of company stock worth $6,545,652. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

