Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Raised by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

