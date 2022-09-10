Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Cadian Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 10.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $202,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.