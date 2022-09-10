UBS Group AG Acquires 1,147,867 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 1.73% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,793,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

