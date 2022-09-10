UBS Group AG Acquires 1,288,333 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,818,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,333 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,586,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.