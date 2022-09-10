UBS Group AG Buys 200,794 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $723,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

RSP stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

