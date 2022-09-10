UBS Group AG Has $1.80 Billion Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844,934 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,802,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.21.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
