UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,655,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,685 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.91% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $722,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.